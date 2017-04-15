Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally
Nathan Damigo, the leader of an alt-right group attending California State University, Stanislaus, was caught on video Saturday punching a woman in the face at a protest in Berkeley. (Clip from We Are Change)
