Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally

Nathan Damigo, the leader of an alt-right group attending California State University, Stanislaus, was caught on video Saturday punching a woman in the face at a protest in Berkeley. (Clip from We Are Change)
State of Downtown Modesto

Local

State of Downtown Modesto

A few moments from the first State of Downtown Modesto program presented by the Downtown Modesto Partnership on April 14 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Tax March Modesto

Local

Tax March Modesto

Hundreds march and rally in downtown Modesto, calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax records and protesting Rep. Jeff Denham's support of Trump's decision. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Editor's Choice Videos