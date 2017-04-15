Senior Foundation gives $4,000 grant to help prevent falls among elderly

The Stanislaus Senior Foundation awarded $4,000 to Advancing Vibrant Communities to help offset the costs of installing access ramps and installing home safety equipment for fall prevention in the homes of Stanislaus County senior citizens.
Advancing Vibrant Communities serves by connecting primarily faith-based volunteers with individual or community needs to aid people who cannot perform basic home-related functions because of age or physical limitations. The grant money will be enough to assist 40 seniors in Stanislaus County with various projects. The Stanislaus Senior Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2008.
Former Bee reporter up for another Emmy
Christina Salerno, a former Bee reporter, received her second regional Emmy nomination after winning one in 2015. Salerno, who graduated from Beyer High and Sacramento State, co-produced “Wolves in Washington” for TVW, a public affairs station that would be the state of Washington’s equivalent of C-SPAN. The show is in the running for a Northwest Region Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Winners for this year’s Emmys will be announced during a banquet June 3 in Seattle.
She won her 2015 Emmy for a documentary titled “Flight Plan: Charting A Course for Drones in Washington.” It investigated the impact of drones and privacy issues.
Salerno recently moved to Sacramento, where she works at KVIE and is the executive producer for a show called “Inside California Education” that airs Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.
Author! Author!
Three Modesto-area poets recently had books published, including two first-time authors. Dana Koster’s “Binary Stars” is available through Carolina Wren Poetry Press and Linda Scheller’s “Fierce Light” is available through Future Cycle Press. Gillian Wegener, a former Modesto poet laureate, has published “This Sweet Haphazard” through Sixteen Rivers Press. It is Wegener’s second collection.
Have an item for Success & Service? Submit it to local@modbee.com.
Comments