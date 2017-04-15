Modesto hires new bus operator

The city will have a new operator for its Modesto Area Express bus system, Illinois-based National Express Transit Corp.
The City Council on Tuesday approved hiring National Express under a contract that could run as long as eight years at an estimated cost of $74.5 million. State and federal funding as well as passenger fares pay for Modesto’s bus system.
The contract starts July 1. National Express would replace Transdev Services. A city report states Modesto used a competitive process in picking National Express among five companies, including Transdev.
About 120 employees work for MAX. A National Express official told council members Tuesday that his company intends to hire all employees who are in good standing with Transdev. The exception, he said, would be the three top managers, who would be replaced by National Express managers.
Comments