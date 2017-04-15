Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor
This is a simulation characterizing a potential roundabout on the North County Corridor, a future 18-mile expressway between Modesto and Riverbank and bypassing Oakdale. The roundabout would be near Atlas Road east of Oakdale.
Three people in a car that clipped at FedEx truck suffered minor injuries at 6:39 am Saturday on Highway 99. The truck driver was not injured said the Ceres Fire Department in Ceres, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)