Three hurt in morning crash on Highway 99 in Ceres near Whitemore Avenue

Three people were injured Saturday morning when a small SUV clipped a FedEx truck on Highway 99 north of Whitmore Avenue in Ceres.
Few details were available about the 6:39 a.m. crash. Both vehicles were northbound. The SUV, with its right front badly damaged, came to rest in the center divide and the semi-truck pulled to the right shoulder.
Ceres Fire Battalion Chief Rich Scola said the injuries, which appeared to be mild to moderate, were all sustained by those in the SUV. The truck driver was not injured.
Traffic was light and the accident caused no delays, though with the vehicles on opposite sides of the fast-moving highway, first responders had a difficult time reaching both, he said.
“Traffic doesn’t slow down. It’s extremely hazardous for us,” Scola said.
