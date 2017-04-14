Following Jesus’ footsteps on the path to Easter Sunday

The Redeemer Church of Modesto invited the public to take part in its Good Friday walk-through – a self-guided tour of the last week of Jesus’ life and the events leading up to the Crucifixion. On Sunday, the church at 820 H St. will conclude its Easter season sermon series, “Words of a Dying Man,” with his final words: “It is finished.” Service times are 9 and 11 a.m.
Easter celebrations continue Saturday and Sunday with services, egg hunts and other gatherings, including a community event at Modesto Reservoir and a Victorian-themed affair in Columbia. For a roundup, see www.modbee.com/living/article143372289.html.
For more on church services, www.modbee.com/living/article144718814.html.
