Around the Region (4/15/17)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Monday, 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Road, Suite 63
Info: The Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. They provide support and help to others facing the same experience. The Mended Hearts mission is “inspiring hope and improving the quality of life for heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support.” The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, contact Pete Mar at 209-840-1242 or the Cardiac Independence Program at 209-569-7373.
What: MJC Symphonic Band Concert
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College department of music presents the Symphonic Band in concert in the main auditorium. The event is open to the public and admission is free, with donations accepted. Free campus parking is available for the evening in lots 104, 105, 106, and 108. The Symphonic Band, conducted by Erik Maki, performs a program of stirring works including “Rituale,” by Elliot Del Borgo, “Festiva Jubiloso,” by David R. Holsinger, Four Symphonic Chorales – III, and many others. For more information, contact Maki at 209-575-6184 or makie@mjc.edu.
What: Senior Peer Counseling Program
When: Through May 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Aging & Veteran Services, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: The Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging is seeking caring senior volunteers who are 55 or older to train to become Project Hope senior peer counselors. Project Hope is a program that provides in-home emotional support and social visits to older adults experiencing difficult emotions and situations. Training days are Tuesdays and Thursdays for three hours. For more information, call the information line, 209-558-8698.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Monday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 151 N. Walnut Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. For the month of April, the group meets at Perko’s Cafe, Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a no-host lunch. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Exhibition: “Rebirth of the Muse”
When: Through April 23
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center is presenting the exhibition “The Rebirth of the Muse: Works by Members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association,” in the lobby galleries. Humankind is one of the few species that contemplate creativity, beauty, and the various aspects of life and our society. The Merced-area artists collective, called The Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association, is committed to supporting its members in exploring the many themes that define art. An artist reception will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The Carnegie is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended Friday hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Lobby Gallery is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto City Council approved an ordinance banning any game that involves the transaction of money. The state law had barred certain games, but with Modesto’s ordinance, it barred all games including cards, dice, machine or other devices for money or representative of money. The new ordinance was put in place to clean up businesses – “joints” – that had been operating, unmolested, and thumbed their noses at the police. Those found breaking the new ordinance would face six months in county jail or a fine of $500 or both.
Comments