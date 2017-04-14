News

April 14, 2017 10:18 AM

Morning Scoop: Wettest winter on record in Northern California; fire rages at Bellagio

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 14, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

Russia, Iran and Syria issue warning to U.S.

Northern California sees new record for wettest winter

Child struck by SUV in Salida, airlifted to hospital

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. County ponders sale of south Modesto park to Gallo winery

2. Body found along country road east of Modesto victim of hit-and-run

3. Older brother keeps up the search for missing 74-year-old with dementia

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• Houston at A’s, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA+) – Thursday’s game: Vargas dazzles as Royals win 3-1 to snap 8-game skid vs A's

• Colorado at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (Ch. 31) – Thursday’s game: Story hits 2-run HR to lead Rockies in 3-1 win over Giants

• Sharks at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN, NCSA)

Popular on Facebook

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Child hit by SUV airlifted to hospital

Child hit by SUV airlifted to hospital 0:50

Child hit by SUV airlifted to hospital
Science in the Community Day at Turlock's Brown school 1:30

Science in the Community Day at Turlock's Brown school
Escalon almond company launches snacks 0:56

Escalon almond company launches snacks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos