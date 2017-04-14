Morning Scoop: Wettest winter on record in Northern California; fire rages at Bellagio

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 14, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Russia, Iran and Syria issue warning to U.S.
• Northern California sees new record for wettest winter
• Child struck by SUV in Salida, airlifted to hospital
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. County ponders sale of south Modesto park to Gallo winery
2. Body found along country road east of Modesto victim of hit-and-run
3. Older brother keeps up the search for missing 74-year-old with dementia
In the Twitter-verse
Joseph Jakubowski is also suspected of stealing guns for a possible mass shooting targeting officials or a school. https://t.co/MjyjURoC5w pic.twitter.com/KqjSjiPMuw— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 14, 2017
Today’s Weather
Mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
• Houston at A’s, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA+) – Thursday’s game: Vargas dazzles as Royals win 3-1 to snap 8-game skid vs A's
• Colorado at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (Ch. 31) – Thursday’s game: Story hits 2-run HR to lead Rockies in 3-1 win over Giants
• Sharks at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN, NCSA)
Comments