Tipper Gore to headline mental health symposium

Tipper Gore will be the featured speaker at this year's Southeastern Symposium on Mental Health in Greenville.
The Greenville news reports the event will be hosted by Greenville Health System's Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine to raise awareness of the stigma associated with mental illness as well ways to improve access to services.
Gore served as a mental health policy adviser to President Bill Clinton during her husband Al Gore's vice-presidency.
GHS physician Dr. Karen Lommel says it's important to have such public forums to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and develop solutions to meet the needs of the community.
The event will take place May 12-13 and include topics ranging from substance abuse to depression in the workplace.
