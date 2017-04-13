Child struck by SUV in Salida, airlifted to hospital

A 7-year-old child was struck by a sport utility vehicle Thursday evening on a residential street in Salida.
Emergency units responded at 6:37 p.m. to the 4800 block Devereaux Way. The child was alert and did not appear to have major injuries, California Highway Patrol said.
The child was taken to a landing zone at nearby Sisk Elementary School. An air ambulance transported the child to a hospital for observation.
CHP said the 7-year-old apparently was crossing the street when struck by the SUV going west on Devereaux. The accident occurred near Avante Lane.
CHP officers said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
