Surveillance footage shows bullets narrowly missing young girl playing

A young girl was struck by shattered glass while sitting inside a barber shop on April 10, 2017, in Chandler, Ariz. as a result of a shooting at the tattoo parlor next door. No one was hit by the bullets, and the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.
City of Chandler Police Department
It's nearly two weeks since 74-year-old Gary Johnson walked away from the home he shares with his caregiver brother. Fellow senior softball players are among those keeping up the search. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Modesto firefighters responding to a report of a Coffee Road grass fire instead find a vacant house on Reseda Lane on fire. At least three investigators were on scene. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

