County ponders sale of south Modesto park to Gallo winery

E.&J. Gallo Winery’s slow but steady growth in south Modesto could absorb Mono Park in the airport neighborhood.
Stanislaus County is considering whether to declare the shady, two-acre park as surplus property and sell it.
County officials confirmed this week that Gallo has expressed an interest.
A community meeting was held in the airport neighborhood in March to sound out residents on Mono Park. Some wanted to keep the park with its tall trees and picnic tables.
Other residents were willing to let the county sell the park and spend the proceeds on upgrades to Oregon Park or other improvements in one of Modesto’s poorest neighborhoods.
Some of the ideas include sidewalks, a youth center at Oregon Park or an aquatic center at the old Legion Hall on South Santa Cruz Avenue. Officials estimated the county could fetch around $400,000 for the park grounds.
At a meeting last month, two-thirds of the 18 residents in the community center supported the sale of Mono Park and reinvestment in the neighborhood.
“They are looking more at the opportunity to have a benefit of more recreational activities for kids in the neighborhood,” said Armando Nunez, the Healthy Start administrator at Orville Wright Elementary School and chairman of the Airport Neighborhood Collaborative. “(Mono Park) itself is not greatly used by families or youth.”
Nunez said there’s some thought the county could perform a door-to-door survey of residents to get a broader sample of opinion on Mono Park.
“We have not made a decision to move forward and we’ve had some exploratory meetings in the community,” said Ruben Imperial, community development and empowerment manager for the county. “There have been multiple issues around crime and vagrancy at the park. That has been one of the reasons why we are considering it.”
In a statement Thursday, a Gallo spokesperson said: “We are interested in Mono Park as it neighbors our facilities, in an area designated by the county as an industrial transition area. We applaud the county for holding community meetings with local residents to discuss the possible sale of the park and how to best improve and enhance the area with proceeds from the potential sale.”
In the past three years or so, the county approved rezones that allowed Gallo to remove homes and residential parcels to make way for expansion.
In August 2015, county leaders allowed a rezone of 16 residential parcels, four of which were occupied, on the south side of Tenaya Drive, between Santa Rita and Santa Cruz, so Gallo Glass Co. could expand storage and parking. Gallo owned all of the parcels and demolished the four dwellings. The occupants were given a few months to move out as part of purchase agreements for the homes.
In February 2014, the county agreed to rezone 4.6 acres on the west side of Santa Rita, south of Yosemite Boulevard. Gallo replaced a cluster of homes and vacant lots with parking for its new office building that was christened in September.
Mono Park is across Santa Rita Avenue from Gallo’s parking lot and lies north of the Gallo Glass expansion. Gallo has not explained why it covets the park property.
Gallo’s winery in Modesto is said to be the world’s largest, employing about 3,500 workers. County Supervisor Dick Monteith said it’s inevitable that Gallo will expand but “it’s a matter of how to work with the community.”
Most of the airport neighborhood is designated for industrial transition for long-term planning purposes. Monteith said residents who attended the recent meetings have leaned toward a sale of Mono Park and using the proceeds for public amenities.
The possibilities for the neighborhood’s Oregon Park include a youth center in a modular building, water jets and more trees. The 4-acre park on Oregon Avenue has play equipment, a basketball court and restrooms.
Another proposal for improvements to the Legion Hall would likely cost millions of dollars, Monteith said.
Edgar Garibay of the Tuolumne River Trust, who’s co-chair of the neighborhood collaborative, added there should be mitigation for cutting down the mature trees of Mono Park.
Residents have also wanted to know if Gallo’s plans for Mono Park will generate more trucks in the neighborhood or if Gallo will keep expanding into residential areas. Officials said Gallo has not submitted recent plans for expansion to county planning and community development.
At a bus stop Wednesday, Matthew Aguilar said that Oregon Park needs better upkeep. He noted that parents bring their children to Oregon Park, but it’s also a hangout for unemployed adults who wonder the streets.
Aguilar said he takes his daughter to Oregon Park to fly kites and play basketball. “There is not much for kids,” he said. “Let’s start investing in our kids.”
Shortly before noon Wednesday, a number of adults waited for a charitable food truck at Mono Park, a cool breeze wafting through the trees. A few said there wasn’t much chance the park would remain.
“They are going to buy it,” George Winterside said. “It’s just hard to see the trees go down.”
In 2013, Mono Park was thrust into the spotlight by a needle exchange program that drew about 100 people on Tuesdays. The Modesto Needle Exchange cited pressure from law enforcement in moving the program to another location in early 2014.
County Chief Executive Officer Stan Risen said Mono Park is “greatly underutilized” and crime may be part of the problem.
He noted there were 83 assaults and 27 public disturbance calls at the park in 2016. There were 70 calls for assaults at Mono Park in 2015.
While Gallo’s inquiry might have spurred the county to consider the park’s future, “interest from a business alone is not enough for us to surplus a property,” Risen said.
The Board of Supervisors could see a proposal for selling the park in the next few months. If a sale is approved, Risen said, he will recommend investing the proceeds in the airport neighborhood.
The county would have the property appraised and then take it to a public auction. Gallo would have to top any other bidders to purchase the park.
Supervisor Jim DeMartini suggested that Mono is one of the county’s 27 parks that would not be missed. “I don’t think hardly anyone uses it anymore,” he said. “For an old neighborhood like that, changing over to industrial is the best thing.”
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
