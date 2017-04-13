Turlock police: Threats made to students at Pitman High not credible

Alleged threats made to students at Pitman High School in Turlock were not credible, the Turlock Police Department announced Thursday morning.
The Police Department said it became aware of an alleged threat and began an investigation.
Police worked closely with the Turlock Unified School District Administration throughout the investigation, a news release said.
Police provided no specifics on the alleged threat.
Posts on the Turlock Moms Facebook group and Turlock Neighborhood Watch Facebook group alleged that a student had threatened to “shoot up the school.”
Students were encouraged to attend school Thursday, the last day before the beginning of spring break.
