Renner’s latest house flip is mom’s place in Modesto – Avenger not included

You can own a lot of Jeremy Renner’s movies – “Arrival,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The Avengers,” “Kill the Messenger” and more – for less than 20 bucks apiece on Blu-ray or DVD.
Or you can have one of the Oscar-nominated actor’s works for $569,000.
It’s his mother’s home, at 201 Elmwood Court, purchased in 2007 and renovated under Renner’s direction.
Around 2000 – eight years before the Modesto native broke big with his starring role in best-picture winner “The Hurt Locker” – Renner started a house-flipping business with a friend to supplement his acting income.
In the years since, he’s kept at it and has made millions remodeling homes in the Hollywood area, according to an article on Realtor.com.
His schedule doesn’t allow him to do much of the hands-on work himself anymore, Valerie Cearley said of her son. This year and next, his film schedule includes “Wind River,” a “Bourne” sequel, a comedy titled “Tag,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and possibly, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” according to IMDB.com.
But Renner enjoys doing the renovation work when he can, Cearley said, and did his own home from the ground up.
At the four-bedroom, 3 1/2 -bath, 2,711-square-foot Elmwood house, Cearley said he redid the floors, widened doorways, added doorways, raised all the ceilings and even uncovered a closet that had been walled over.
What originally was a single-car garage but would be a challenge for much more than a subcompact now is a small sitting room with table and adjacent mud room and laundry room.
The project took about six weeks, said Cearley, who’s been splitting her time between Los Angeles – where all the kids and grandkids now live – and Modesto. With the home selling, she’ll be moving south to stay.
Realtor.com said the Tudor home has “a number of classic Renner touches, including masculine brick accents and dark wood flooring.” One Renner touch – an action figure of his Avengers character, Hawkeye, on a shelf in the entryway – likely was added by Mom.
The house also “showcases Renner’s signature palette of white and earth tones, with pops of color coming from the furniture, artwork, and accessories,” the article says. “And no Renner-renovated house would be complete without a gazebo or pergola in the backyard.”
Back in January 2008, Renner was home for a visit at the house when it ended up needing some unplanned work. He was having coffee in the dining room when a storm-whipped tree more than 50 feet tall toppled onto the home.
“Human instincts just kicked in,” Renner told The Bee at the time. “I just heard lots of noise and craziness, and I felt branches and broken glass on my neck, so I started running – even though I wasn’t really sure what I was running from.”
To learn more about the house, see Realtor.com and search “Elmwood Ct, Modesto.”
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments