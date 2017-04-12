Modesto OKs free bus rides for MJC students

Modesto Junior College students are one step closer to riding Modesto and Stanislaus County buses for free.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the agreement for the program. The agreement now will go to the county Board of Supervisors, perhaps as soon as its April 25 meeting, for approval. The agreement has the support of county staff, according to county Public Works Director Matt Machado.
The free service on Modesto Area Express and Stanislaus Regional Transit buses would start July 1. MJC would pick up the cost of the program, paying the city $100,000 and the county $60,000 annually.
MJC Vice President of Student Services James Todd has said the need for the program emerged from student focus groups. He said those focus groups showed that a lack of reliable transportation was a major obstacle for some low-income students.
MJC students would ride for free as long as they can show the bus driver a valid student ID with a sticker from the current semester. Students could ride practically anywhere, such as to and from work.
Modesto Transit Manager Adam Barth said programs like this are among the best practices for transit systems. For instance, Turlock approved a deal in January providing free rides on its buses for Stanislaus State students. The Associated Students Inc. of California State University, Stanislaus, is picking up the cost.
