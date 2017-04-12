Fire at boarded-up home off Coffee Road in Modesto considered suspicious

Firefighters responding to a report of a grass fire on Coffee Road south of Floyd Avenue on Wednesday morning about 6:30 found no such blaze, but did see smoke from a neighborhood just to the west.
On Reseda Lane between Floyd and Briggsmore, the engine company arrived to see smoke coming from the attic vents of a vacant, boarded-up house for sale, Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said at the scene. Four more engines, a truck and two chief officers were called to the house on the 2200 block of Reseda.
Firefighters entered the house, found heavy smoke in the attic and fire in an area of the garage, which they quickly extinguished, Anderson said. They pulled down ceiling drywall to ensure no fire had extended to the attic.
The fire is considered suspicious for at least a few reasons, Anderson said, including that the house is vacant, the early hour of the fire, and smoke staining on the brick lower exterior of the garage, “which is unusual.”
At least three investigators responded to the fire.
The house is a “HUD home,” acquired by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a result of a foreclosure action on an FHA-insured mortgage.
No financial estimate on the damage – mostly contained to the garage – was immediately available.
