Morning Scoop: Condom clog leads to prostitution arrests; Dodge reveals the Demon

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 12, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Time for Republicans to start worrying about 2018
• Condom-clogged pipe leads police to prostitution ring
• David Letterman’s mother, a frequent guest on his shows, dies at 95
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Body of woman found on Claus Road identified as Modesto woman
2. Rescue copter crew pulls man from Tuolumne River west of Modesto
3. MID bumps general manager after only eight months
In the Twitter-verse
Grilled Cheese is the King of Sandwiches! #NationalGrilledCheeseDay pic.twitter.com/8mxvUMEhcA— INSIDER (@thisisinsider) April 12, 2017
Today’s Weather
Cloudy skies, a chance of rain and a high of 77 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
A’s at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m. (MLB)
Sharks at Edmonton, 7 p.m. (USA, NSCA+)
Modesto Nuts at Stockton, 7:10 p.m. — Tuesday’s game: Neidert deals – Modesto Nuts blank Stockton Ports
Arizona at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (NSBA) — Tuesday’s game: Dbacks hold off slow-starting Giants
Kings at LA Clippers, 7:30 p.m (NSCA) — Tuesday’s game: Hield, Lawson lead Kings past Suns, 129-104
Comments