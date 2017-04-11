Around the Region (4/12/17)

MODESTO
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: The Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11 invites the public to a no host dinner followed by a discussion California history. Amos Santweir will talk about the Hetch Hetchy Project. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. For more information contact Jim Atherstone, 209-993-7971.
What: Film: "Before the Flood"
When: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College’s weekly Science Colloquium spring semester series continues with “Before the Flood,” co-hosted by Operation Green. The film shot by National Geographic and featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, a United Nations Messenger of Peace, traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand. The Colloquium series is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for campus parking without a permit. For more information on the Science Colloquium contact Teri Curtis, MJC biology professor, 209-575-6775 or email curtist@mjc.edu.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women's Connection Monthly Luncheon
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 West F Street
Info: The Oakdale Women's Connection presents its monthly luncheon. The luncheon’s featured speaker will be Melody Diamond, founder of Double Diamond Youth Ranch. Her ministry brings neglected children and horses together for healing. Melody's mother, Fran Smith, assists with her musical gifts. For more information or reserved a seat contact Barbara 209-847-5605.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Society’s Memories Day
When: Thursday, 11 a.m.
Where: Riverbank Historical Museum, 3237 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society presents its Memories Day. The program will feature a group of former grocers. Anyone with any information about the early grocery stores is invited to attend. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For more information contact Paulette Roberson, 209-838-3340.
TURLOCK
What: Local Legislators Modile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting another local legislators mobile district office hours. Representatives from Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be in attendance. For more information call the Turlock Chamber 209-632-2221.
What: Exhibition: “Rebirth of the Muse”
When: Through April 23
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center is presenting “The Rebirth of the Muse: Works by Members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association,” in the lobby galleries. An artist reception will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The Carnegie is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended Friday hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Lobby Gallery is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: The Riverbank City Council voted to impose a 90-day moratorium on annexation of land for future homes. The council wanted explore the option of adopting a controlled- growth policy. This In the previous year, there had been 380 homes built and little acreage left for subdividing. The moratorium would also give council members a chance to evaluate wheather they could extended sewer services to new home without taxpayers paying the bill.
