Rescue copter crew pulls man from Tuolumne River west of Modesto

The crew of an air-ambulance helicopter pulled a man from the Tuolumne River near Shiloh and Paradise roads west of Modesto on Tuesday morning after river rescue boats apparently were unable to launch.
Woodland Avenue Fire Protection District Chief Mike Passalaqua said the dramatic rescue was “something we’ve never seen before.”
“They say they never do that, and apparently seemed to need to do that at this point,” he added.
Residents of the area, including the Shiloh River Resort RV park, reported someone in the river screaming for help, said California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Balos. They followed along the riverbank keeping an eye on him until emergency personnel could get on scene.
Passalaqua said the man was conscious and alert as he floated downriver and did not appear to be drowning. But he did not respond to directions to steer himself to the river’s edge or grab and hold onto something like a rock.
At one point, the man did latch onto a bush sticking up from the water, but then appeared to push himself off and continue downstream the chief said. It’s a miracle the man reportedly still was conscious and alert after being pulled from the cold water, Passalaqua added.
A U.S. Geological Service website says the temperature of the river as it flowed through Modesto on Tuesday morning was barely 52 degrees. The chief estimated the man was carried between a mile or two downriver before being rescued.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that the California Shock Trauma Air Rescue – Calstar for short – helicopter “was able to land on a spit of land in the middle of the river and pull the victim to safety. The 35-year-old man was flown to a local hospital, where he is being treated for a low body temperature due to exposure to the cold water.”
