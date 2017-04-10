‘Full pink moon’ to light up skies tonight in once-a-year event

Move over, blue moon – it’s the “pink moon’s” time to shine!

Spring’s first full moon will be on full display tonight at 11:08 p.m. Pacific time.

Unfortunately, the moon won’t be donning a rosy shade as the name seems to suggest. The name is derived from the timing of this full moon, which heralds the appearance of the moss pink, or wild ground phlox – one of the first spring flowers, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

This full moon is also referred to as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the fish moon. Native Americans typically used names that described an activity occurring at the time of the moon’s appearance, the Almanac says.

Despite the lack of a pink hue, the moon promises to be quite a sight to behold. If you can stay awake to catch a glimpse of it at its fullest, it might just be worth losing some zzzzzz.