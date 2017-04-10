Around the Region (4/11/17)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion Tea Sampling Day
When: Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Store, 924 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Gift Store invites the public to sample a variety harney teas while browsing the McHenry Mansion Gift Store. The gift store will be featuring Easter gifts of all kinds. For more information call 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: MJC Guitar Invitational Concert
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College presents a spring 2017 Guitar Invitational Concert in the Music Recital Hall. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the MJC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 12 noon to 5 p.m., or by calling 209-575-6776 during these hours. Tickets are also available online at www.mjc.tix.com and at the door of the Recital Hall beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance.
What: Senior Peer Counseling Program
When: Through May 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Aging & Veteran Services, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: The Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging is seeking caring senior volunteers who are 55 or over to train and become Project Hope Senior Peer Counselors. Project Hope is a program that provides in-home emotional support and social visits to older adults experiencing difficult emotions and situations. Training days are Tuesday’s and Thursday’s for 3-hours. For more information call the information line 209-558-8698.
HUGHSON
What: Blue Lives Matter Dinner
When: May 20, 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Social Hall, 7820 Fox Road, Hughson
Info: A fundraiser for Shriner’s Hospital. Speakers include Assemblyman Heath Flora and Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson. Tickets are $45. Contact Jim Dean 209-883-7088 or 209-872-5491 or Kathy Wungluck at 209-883-1819.
ARNOLD
What: Sierra Macintosh Users Group
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Ebbetts Pass Fire District, 1037 Blagen Road
Info: The Sierra Macintosh Users Group invites the public to its next meeting. Guest speaker Brian Thomas, Director of Innovation for the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, will answer the burning questions: “Who is Siri? - Where does she live? - What can she do? - How does she do it?”. For more information call 209-795-3798 or 209-728-9012 or visit www.SierraMacintoshUsersGroup.org.
EMPIRE
What: Friends of the Empire Library Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library Meeting Room, 18 S. Abbie St.
Info: The Friends of the Empire Library will be holding its monthly meeting. The friends encourage the public join in events and activities in support the Empire Library. This month’s meeting will feature a disscussion on the friend’s Annual Book Sale to be held on Friday, May 5th and Saturday, May 6th. For more information call 209-551-0102.
ESCALON
What: Accordion Music and Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club monthly music and social event is open to the public and accordion fans and performers of all skill levels. Admission is $5 at the door. The meetings featured guest is the Funstrummers Ukelele Band. For more info call Karl Wucherer 209-556-3105.
NEWMAN
What: YES Company Open Auditions
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St.
Info: YES Company auditions for “Footloose,” with production set to run July 21-30 at Gallo Center for the Arts. Seeking Stanislaus County students in grades 7-12 to audition for actors, singers, dancers and crew members. For more, contact Melanee Wyatt, 209-238-6850 or visit www.yescompany.org.
25 YEARS AGO: The Hispanic Leadership Council of Stanislaus County honored outstanding local leaders in the community. Held at the Red Lion Hotel, the council recognized members who worked diligently to help Hispanic community memebers advance themselves. The honorees were: Clora Aldanam for community service, Susan Mendieta for member of the year, Stanislaus Office of Education for agency of the year, radio station KLOC for media achievement, Juan Alvarez for educational achievement and Mary Vazquez recieved the president award.
