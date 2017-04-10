The Morning Scoop: Dad shoots son over walking the dog; Giants’ home opener

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 10, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Long-lost family and Luke Skywalker lead Lao-American poet to Modesto. Click here
• MJC students might ride city, county buses for free. Click here
• Father shoots and kills his son after they argued over who should walk the dog. Click here
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Passengers grateful Alaska Airlines jet landed safely in Modesto. Click here
2. Passengers ‘shaky and so disgusted’ as United forces screaming doctor off a plane. Click here
3. Preliminary hearing ends Monday with ruling in Korey Kauffman murder case. Click here
In the Twitter-verse
LIVE: #SFGOpeningDay sunrise https://t.co/OrcUMtmvmu #WeAreSF pic.twitter.com/iZuBtg6pV4— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) April 10, 2017
Today’s Weather
Expect intermittent clouds and a high of 72 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
A’s at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m. (MLB) – A’s lost to Texas on Sunday
Arizona at Giants, 1:35 p.m. (NSBA) — Giants beat San Diego on Sunday
Modesto Nuts at Stockton, 7:10 p.m. — Nuts beat Lake Elsinore on Sunday
Utah at Warriors, 7:30 p.m. (NSBA)
Comments