April 10, 2017 10:42 AM

The Morning Scoop: Dad shoots son over walking the dog; Giants’ home opener

By Jim Silva

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 10, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

• Long-lost family and Luke Skywalker lead Lao-American poet to Modesto. Click here

• MJC students might ride city, county buses for free. Click here

• Father shoots and kills his son after they argued over who should walk the dog. Click here

1. Passengers grateful Alaska Airlines jet landed safely in Modesto. Click here

2. Passengers ‘shaky and so disgusted’ as United forces screaming doctor off a plane. Click here

3. Preliminary hearing ends Monday with ruling in Korey Kauffman murder case. Click here

Expect intermittent clouds and a high of 72 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

A’s at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m. (MLB) – A’s lost to Texas on Sunday

Arizona at Giants, 1:35 p.m. (NSBA) — Giants beat San Diego on Sunday

Modesto Nuts at Stockton, 7:10 p.m. — Nuts beat Lake Elsinore on Sunday

Utah at Warriors, 7:30 p.m. (NSBA)

