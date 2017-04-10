Light winds, highs in low 70s and rain ahead this week for Modesto

Remember those few days of 82- to 85-degree highs Modesto had back in mid-March?
Well, that’s all you’re going to be doing this week: remembering them. Because the highest it’s predicted to get over the next seven days is 73 degrees.
A storm system moving through Northern California on Monday should have little to no effect on the Modesto area, which be mostly sunny and see a high near 71. There’s expected to be a northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
As a second storm approaches Monday night, the sky will turn mostly cloudy. It’s likely to remain that way Tuesday, when the anticipated high is near 70. The wind should be lighter: 5 to 7.
The first precipitation of the week in Modesto should come Wednesday or that night. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday, which otherwise should be partly sunny, with a high near 72. Rain is probable – a 60 percent chance – Wednesday night, mainly after 11.
That 60 percent chance carries into Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
The weather service’s precipitation forecast says Modesto could receive between a quarter and a half an inch of rain between Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Saturday also should be mostly sunny, with the high reaching near 73.
And Sunday is predicted to be partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sonora between Wednesday and Thursday should receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain, the weather service predicts.
And the Dodge Ridge ski area near Pinecrest could get about half an inch of snow from Tuesday’s storm, then 1 to 2 inches Thursday.
