April 09, 2017 3:28 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/10/17)

Bee Staff Reports

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

March 29

SCROGGINS: Leeora and Douglas Gomes, Modesto, girl

March 30

SPIRCY-LEWIS: Loreta and Armahd Lewis, Stockton, girl

SWAIN: Rebbecca and Eric Davenport, Turlock, girl

CLARK: Kristin and Jason, Ripon, boy

March 31

ROBLES: Jovielyn and Bienvenido, Modesto, girl

ALMAZAN: Doris and Jonathan, Turlock, boy

April 1

OCHOA: Elisa and Rafael Cerda, Modesto, girl

FORD: Kaylee and Brent Cook, Valley Springs, girl

April 2

HUNTER: Severina and Matthew McElwain, Stockton, boy

April 3

DELA CRUZ: Crystal Lyn and Jonathan Burnanlag, Lathrop, girl

ASPRELLI: Lidia and Christopher, Manteca, boy

GRANT: Anne and Daniel, Salida, boy

GASTELUM: Aimee and Alfonso Sermeno, Turlock, girl

April 4

JOCSON: Cassaundra and Nicholas, Stockton, boy

GARCIA: Cansuelo and Omar Ramirez, Modesto, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

March 29

LUJAN: Jessica, Turlock, boy

CONTRERAS: Nancy Maria and Oscar, Turlock, boy

SAUCEDO: Leticia and Steve, Merced, girl

March 30

MARLIN: Briannie and Christopher, Gustine, girl

PIERSMA: Amanda and James, Denair, girl

CHANANA: Deepali and Sanjog, Turlock, girl

March 31

PENA: Dolores and Juan Vazquez, Turlock, boy

REZA: Maria, Turlock, girl

NELLE: Brittany, Turlock, girl

April 1

MURILLO: Flor, Turlock, girl

FLORES: Jennifer, Turlock, girl

MARWAHA: Deepika and Manoj, Livingston, boy

GALLEGOS: Erika and Heriberto Castro, Atwater, girl

April 2

CASTREJON: Mirella and Jonathan Estrada, Livingston, girl

FLOWERS: Julie and Cody, Hughson, boy

April 3

FISHER: Stephanie and Lucas, Turlock, boy

BLANC: Lindsey and Michael, Turlock, girl

GARCIA: Lourdes, Ceres, boy

PEREIRA: Mundy and Frank, Winton, boy

April 4

MENDOZA: Ilse, Turlock, boy

AVILA: Christina and Francisco Rubio, Turlock, girl

FREMMING: Chelsea and Stephen, Turlock, girl

April 5

DE LA ROSA: Rocio, Livingston, boy

WICHMANN: Olivia and Patrick, Atwater, boy

GIBSON: Tahirah and Terell, Turlock, boy

KAUR: Sharandip and Jaspreet Singh, Turlock, boy

