Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/10/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
March 29
SCROGGINS: Leeora and Douglas Gomes, Modesto, girl
March 30
SPIRCY-LEWIS: Loreta and Armahd Lewis, Stockton, girl
SWAIN: Rebbecca and Eric Davenport, Turlock, girl
CLARK: Kristin and Jason, Ripon, boy
March 31
ROBLES: Jovielyn and Bienvenido, Modesto, girl
ALMAZAN: Doris and Jonathan, Turlock, boy
April 1
OCHOA: Elisa and Rafael Cerda, Modesto, girl
FORD: Kaylee and Brent Cook, Valley Springs, girl
April 2
HUNTER: Severina and Matthew McElwain, Stockton, boy
April 3
DELA CRUZ: Crystal Lyn and Jonathan Burnanlag, Lathrop, girl
ASPRELLI: Lidia and Christopher, Manteca, boy
GRANT: Anne and Daniel, Salida, boy
GASTELUM: Aimee and Alfonso Sermeno, Turlock, girl
April 4
JOCSON: Cassaundra and Nicholas, Stockton, boy
GARCIA: Cansuelo and Omar Ramirez, Modesto, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
March 29
LUJAN: Jessica, Turlock, boy
CONTRERAS: Nancy Maria and Oscar, Turlock, boy
SAUCEDO: Leticia and Steve, Merced, girl
March 30
MARLIN: Briannie and Christopher, Gustine, girl
PIERSMA: Amanda and James, Denair, girl
CHANANA: Deepali and Sanjog, Turlock, girl
March 31
PENA: Dolores and Juan Vazquez, Turlock, boy
REZA: Maria, Turlock, girl
NELLE: Brittany, Turlock, girl
April 1
MURILLO: Flor, Turlock, girl
FLORES: Jennifer, Turlock, girl
MARWAHA: Deepika and Manoj, Livingston, boy
GALLEGOS: Erika and Heriberto Castro, Atwater, girl
April 2
CASTREJON: Mirella and Jonathan Estrada, Livingston, girl
FLOWERS: Julie and Cody, Hughson, boy
April 3
FISHER: Stephanie and Lucas, Turlock, boy
BLANC: Lindsey and Michael, Turlock, girl
GARCIA: Lourdes, Ceres, boy
PEREIRA: Mundy and Frank, Winton, boy
April 4
MENDOZA: Ilse, Turlock, boy
AVILA: Christina and Francisco Rubio, Turlock, girl
FREMMING: Chelsea and Stephen, Turlock, girl
April 5
DE LA ROSA: Rocio, Livingston, boy
WICHMANN: Olivia and Patrick, Atwater, boy
GIBSON: Tahirah and Terell, Turlock, boy
KAUR: Sharandip and Jaspreet Singh, Turlock, boy
