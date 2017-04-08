Rain can’t stop full hearts of Love Modesto, thousands turn out to volunteer

A little rain didn’t wash away the love at the yearly citywide day of service known as Love Modesto.

Thousands came out to participate in street cleanup, park beautification, personal services and other projects across the city as part of the ninth annual event. The day started off clear and sunny for the kickoff rally, which drew a couple thousand downtown in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts. Free #LoveMo T-shirts were handed out to all participants and there were snacks, prizes and more to get volunteers excited for the day ahead.

Projects varied from visiting senior homes to making teddy bears, picking up trash and cleaning up landscapes. For many it was a family affair, like Erica and Carlos Suarez, and their children Alina, 14, and Alexandrea, 11, of Modesto. This was the family’s third time taking part in the day and this year they planned to visit residents at Ralston Tower senior apartments.

“What I enjoy most is the unity; this brings the whole community together to help out,” said Erica Suarez.

Others, like first-time Love Modesto volunteer Bronica Badal, said the project was an opportunity to give back to something they use every day. She, along with a group of fellow employees from Get Fit gym, helped clean up trash and greet business owners along McHenry Avenue. This was the first time the busy Modesto thoroughfare was among the improvement projects.

“It’s such a major road and I drive down it every day. I like the idea of helping out,” she said.

A 33-year-old man was rescued from a vehicle that went off a hillside south of Coulterville and rolled several times before coming to a stop 800 feet below the road.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Ricardo Gonzalez, 28, was driving a Toyota Camry south on Highway 49 in heavy rain Friday morning when, traveling at an unsafe speed for the conditions, lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off a steep embankment and rolled several times. Gonzalez, along with two of his three passengers, got out of the vehicle. A third, who had suffered a broken leg, was left behind as the group sought help.

An emergency crew from Mariposa County arrived and found the third passenger had gotten out of the vehicle and climbed part way up the hillside. They used a stretcher to bring him the rest of the way.

All four, who are from out of state and working in the area to clear dead trees, were taken to Memorial Medical Center by ambulances and treated for various injuries.

Volunteers could choose from more than 110 projects. Some 5,500 people registered, up from around 5,000 last year. Love Modesto Executive Director Jeff Pishney said he thinks the event’s growth each year is a sign of a changing city.

“I really believe there is a growing optimism in Modesto. I hear all these positive things going on here. Sure, there’s a lot of challenges still. But, I say this all the time, you’ve got to love where you live,” he said. “So it’s pretty amazing to see this continue to grow.”

One of the day’s more popular projects, given the late morning drizzle, was the JerLisa Stitches of Love Teddy Bear project at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Orangeburg Avenue. Some 300 people showed up to stuff and sew together teddy bears to give to first responders, healthcare and service agencies which deal with children. Founder Nikki Larsen started the project out of her home in 2009. Now volunteers meet monthly to make bears and hand out about 2,000 each year. She said they expected to finish 800 bears during Love Modesto, the group’s biggest single event.

“This is wonderful,” Larsen said. “So many people here to help.”