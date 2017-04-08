Gallery: Love Modesto, thousands turn out to volunteer

Thousands gathered at the Love Modesto rally in downtown Modesto on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Erin Tracy
etracy@modbee.com
Volunteers Aracelly Inga, middle, Bronica Badel, left, and Raphael Pabalan pick up trash along McHenry Avenue as part of Love Modesto in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
Sophie Newton, 6, gets boost onto a police motorcycle from Modesto Police Officer Randy Raduechel and mom Julie Newton at the Love Modesto Rally on Saturday, April 8.
Erin Tracy
etracy@modbee.com
Volunteers make the stuffed bears for the JerLisa Stitches of Love Teddy Bear project at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Orangeburg Avenue as part of Love Modesto in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
Volunteer Irma Cardenas sews a stuffed bear for the JerLisa Stitches of Love Teddy Bear project at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Orangeburg Avenue as part of Love Modesto in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
A running tally and bags of finished bears are ready to go as volunteers make the stuffed bears for the JerLisa Stitches of Love Teddy Bear project at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Orangeburg Avenue as part of Love Modesto in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
Thousands gathered at the Love Modesto rally in downtown Modesto on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Erin Tracy
etracy@modbee.com
Samuel Taylor, 1, meats Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Anderson and K9 Cash at the Love Modesto Rally on Saturday, April 8.
Volunteer Rodney King cleans chairs at the Modesto Senior Center as part of Love Modesto in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com
Volunteers brave the rain and pick up trash along McHenry Avenue as part of Love Modesto in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Andy Alfaro
aalfaro@modbee.com