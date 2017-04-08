American Legion Post 74 to recognize top public safety officers

American Legion Post 74 named its 2017 Albert Paderson Public Safety Award winners who will be honored at the annual awards dinner on Thursday.
This year’s winners include Mike Hermosa of the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, investigator of the year; Eric Garcia of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputy of the year; Sgt. Randy Davis of the Modesto Police Department, officer of the year; Fire Capt. Ed Bartley of the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit, fire investigator of the year; John Buxie, the California Highway Patrol’s officer of the year; Paulina De La O of Stanislaus Regional 911, dispatcher of the year; and fire engineer Jeremy Eldredge of the Modesto Fire Department, fire fighter of the year.
The event will be at the new Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road. It begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
Denair woman honored by Cal Poly-SLO engineers group
Kristen Temnyk of Denair is among the five students named outstanding women in engineering from the Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo’s campus chapter of the Society of Women Engineers.
Temnyk, 23, graduated from Turlock Christian High School in Turlock in 2012. She will earn her master’s degree from Cal Poly in June. Awardees were selected based on faculty recommendations, demonstrated leadership, related work experience and grade point average.
The biomedical major is the student manager, researcher and team leader for the Cal Poly’s Tissue Engineering Laboratory. Her lead role in a tissue-engineered blood vessel mimic project won her a yearlong contract as a research assistant leader from Medtronic Neurovascular. The work caught the eye of a research group at Mayo Clinic, which resulted in Cal Poly becoming a part of a large National Institutes of Health grant in collaboration with Mayo Clinic.
Oakdale man receives van equipped for wheelchair
Eric Peterson, a 26-year-old Oakdale man who was critically injured in an automobile accident in Utah in 2012, can now get around to his rehabilitation appointments thanks to donations and a Stockton company. He recently received a wheelchair-accessible van from Ohana Car Care in Stockton after the owners saw a GoFundMe plea for help in securing transportation.
After the October 2012 crash, he became a ward of the state of Utah – in essence a prisoner, his father claims. A drunk stole a cop car and led police on a high-speed chase through south Salt Lake City. The cop car rammed Peterson's sedan while it was stopped at an intersection. Peterson, 6-foot-8, suffered major head trauma, numerous broken bones and other injuries. He was forced to remain in Utah by a court-appointed guardian until finally being allowed to return to California in December.
Ohana provided the mini-van, a 1996 Dodge Caravan, tuned it up, installed the lift and did some body and fender work with the help of others, according to Peterson’s father, Michael Peterson.
