Four suffer injuries after vehicle rolls 800 feet down a Mariposa County hillside

A 33-year-old man was rescued from a vehicle that went off a hillside south of Coulterville and rolled several times before coming to a stop 800 feet below the road.
The California Highway Patrol reported that Ricardo Gonzalez, 28, was driving a Toyota Camry south on Highway 49 in heavy rain Friday morning when, traveling at an unsafe speed for the conditions, lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle went off a steep embankment and rolled several times. Gonzalez, along with two of his three passengers, got out of the vehicle. A third, who had suffered a broken leg, was left behind as the group sought help.
An emergency crew from Mariposa County arrived and found the third passenger had gotten out of the vehicle and climbed part way up the hillside. They used a stretcher to bring him the rest of the way.
All four, who are from out of state and working in the area to clear dead trees, were taken to Memorial Medical Center by ambulances and treated for various injuries.
