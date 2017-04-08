News

April 08, 2017 11:49 AM

Four suffer injuries after vehicle rolls 800 feet down a Mariposa County hillside

Modesto Bee Staff

A 33-year-old man was rescued from a vehicle that went off a hillside south of Coulterville and rolled several times before coming to a stop 800 feet below the road.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Ricardo Gonzalez, 28, was driving a Toyota Camry south on Highway 49 in heavy rain Friday morning when, traveling at an unsafe speed for the conditions, lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off a steep embankment and rolled several times. Gonzalez, along with two of his three passengers, got out of the vehicle. A third, who had suffered a broken leg, was left behind as the group sought help.

An emergency crew from Mariposa County arrived and found the third passenger had gotten out of the vehicle and climbed part way up the hillside. They used a stretcher to bring him the rest of the way.

All four, who are from out of state and working in the area to clear dead trees, were taken to Memorial Medical Center by ambulances and treated for various injuries.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Woman killed in crash on Highway 108/120 in Oakdale

Woman killed in crash on Highway 108/120 in Oakdale 0:55

Woman killed in crash on Highway 108/120 in Oakdale
Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock
Franklin Elementary's young poets pour their hearts out 1:14

Franklin Elementary's young poets pour their hearts out

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos