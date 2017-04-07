Yosemite waives entrance fees for mid-April weekends

Yosemite National Park will let visitors in for free over two weekends this month as part the nationwide celebration of National Park Week.
A news release states the park will waive entrance fees on April 15-16 and April 22-23. The waivers apply only to entrance fees. The fees for camping, lodging and other activities will not be waived.
The entrance fee for a private car, pickup truck, recreational vehicle or van with 15 or fewer passengers is $30 for a seven-day pass, according to the national park’s website. Go to www.nps.gov/yose for more on entrance fees for other vehicles.
The release says because April is a busy time for Yosemite National Park, visitors are asked to plan their trips in advance and arrive before 9 a.m. because parking is expected to fill early.
“Visitor parking will be available at the Yosemite Falls Day Parking Area, located near Yosemite Lodge and Camp 4, and at Half Dome Village,” according to the release. “Visitors are encouraged to park and utilize the free park shuttle to get to the Yosemite Valley Village and Visitor Center.”
Visitors also are asked to consider public transportation. The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System operates buses several times daily. For more information, visit www.YARTS.com.
