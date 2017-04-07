News

April 07, 2017 10:41 PM

Colombia ends search for flood survivors; death toll at 314

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombian officials say they're formally abandoning the search for survivors of the floods that killed at least 314 people in the small city of Mocoa, though 106 people remain listed as missing.

Officials say emergency workers will turn to assessing the damage, distributing aid and trying to avoid the outbreak of epidemics in the town, where water and power services remain cut.

Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said Friday that it will "take a generation" to completely recover from the avalanche of water, mud and debris that struck late on March 31.

National disaster relief chief Carlos Ivan Marquez says civil defense workers will start using heavy equipment to excavate roads and houses.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos