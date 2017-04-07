4 children taken to hospital after rollover crash in Phoenix

Police in Phoenix say four children have been taken to hospitals for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash.
They say the children were not wearing seat belts or restraints in the vehicle when it rolled Friday afternoon on Buckeye Road near 30th Street.
The ages of the children and their names weren't immediately released.
Police say the car rolled onto a sidewalk, but no pedestrians were injured at the scene.
They say an adult driver and passenger also were in the car but escaped injury.
The street remains closed as police investigate the rollover.
