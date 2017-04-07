Modesto models “Walk the Stage” to support at-risk students

Modestans will strut their fashion stuff on Thursday during a benefit to help boost Stanislaus County high school graduation rates.
The Walk the Stage fashion show at the Gallo Center for the Arts will feature more than 20 “local celebrities” modeling clothing provided by Macy’s.
The April 13 evening is hosted by United Way and is a benefit for the organization’s Graduation Coach program, in place at five county schools where at-risk middle school students and mentors work toward the goal of seeing the students ultimately “walk the stage” themselves at their high school graduations.
“Middle school is really a transition time for children,” said Jeanette Fontana, United Way marketing and public relations coordinator. “It’s when they can start pulling away from school.”
United Way works with the Center for Human Services to offer the Graduation Coach program. Community leaders also are getting behind the program to model during the show in the Gallo Center’s Foster Family Theater. Carla Kelley of My Stylist@Macy’s in Modesto not only has been working with the models, she’s been part of the event from the beginning.
“The CEO of United Way, Francine DiCiano, is a client of mine,” Kelley said in an email. “Last year we brainstormed and thought how exciting it would be to have a fashion event featuring Macy’s and get the community involved by using real models that everyone would come out to see while raising money for a worthy cause.”
There will be plenty of fashions to view. Kelley said 23 models each will wear three different looks featuring work attire, casual, athletic and formal or evening wear. They’ll also don accessories from Macy’s with each outfit.
“Working with all the models has been very entertaining, in the fact that they were apprehensive at first and now they can hardly wait to ‘Walk The Stage’,” she said. “I am proud to say they all look fabulous.”
I am proud to say they all look fabulous.span
Carla Kelley of Macy’s on the local models
Just a few of those hitting the stage on Thursday will be Modesto City Council members Mani Grewal and Kristi Ah You, James Bates from Datapath, Amy Vickery from the city of Modesto, Reggie Rucker from Engaged By Reggie Rucker and Kate Trompetter from Center for Human Services.
Fontana appreciates the models’ willingness to help the program despite any trepidation. “They put themselves on the line, walking on the stage to be able to support education,” she said.
Through the Graduation Coach program, coaches check in regularly with students and build relationships to encourage and help them if they are struggling in any areas at school, Fontana said. Coaches use a “check and connect” model to work closely with students and teachers, as well with parents to make sure there’s support at home.
Schools taking part include Creekside Middle School, Walnut Grove K-8 School, Salida Middle School, Thomas Downey High School and Waterford Junior High School. This is the fourth year of the program, with the earliest students now sophomores in high school, Fontana said.
United Way’s DiCiano also will be among those taking to the stage to model on Thursday. All of the clothing shown will be available for purchase at Macy’s, and if a size isn’t available in Modesto, they’ll order it in, Kelley said.
The benefit evening also includes raffles, wine and appetizers.
Walk The Stage
When: Doors open 5:30 p.m., show 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
Tickets: $35
Online: www.uwaystan.org/walkthestage
Comments