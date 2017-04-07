Modesto chamber raises money for FFA

About 600 people turned out Friday to support Future Farmers of America chapters at eight high schools in Modesto.
The Modesto Chamber of Commerce held its annual Ag Aware Luncheon to raise money for a program that is thriving alongside the region’s farm-based businesses.
“I wore the blue jacket with pride,” said master of ceremonies Donny Rocha, referring to one of FFA’s most distinctive symbols. “… I like to think that FFA has impacted my life and others.”
The program is closely aligned with ag classes but also teaches general leadership skills to city kids. It has chapters at seven public schools in Modesto and at Central Catholic High School, which joined after a rule change allowing private schools.
The keynote speaker was from a state agency that has generated protest with its proposal to increase flows for fish on the Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced rivers. Dorene D’Adamo, a member of the State Water Resources Control Board, talked about balancing farm and other demands on the water.
The chamber put on the event with Doctors Medical Center, the lead sponsor, and dozens of other partners.
Elsewhere on the Farm Beat:
Growers of almonds and other orchard crops can hear about healthy soil at a Tuesday, Apri1 11, workshop near Modesto.
The free event, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will explore how cover crops between tree rows and other measures can improve the soil. It will start in Harvest Hall at the Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way, off Crows Landing Road. It will end with a tour of an almond orchard owned by Edelweiss Nut Co., based in Turlock.
Speakers will discuss the Healthy Soil Initative at the California Department of Food and Agriculture and field trials at the federal Plant Material Center in Lockeford.
The workshop is sponsored by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which runs the Lockeford center, and the East Stanislaus Resource Conservation District. People planning to attend can RSVP to programs@eaststanrcd.org or 209-491-9320, ext. 139.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
