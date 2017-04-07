Around the Region (4/8/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging
When: Monday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Aging & Veteran Services, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: A Public Hearing to discuss the Area Plan Update for the Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging will be held. For more information contact Linda Lowe, 209-525-4612.
What: MJC Jazz Band Spring Concert
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Department of Music presents the Jazz Band Spring Concert in the Main Auditorium. The event is open to the public and admission is free. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. For more information contact Maki 209-575-6184 or email at makie@mjc.edu.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF - Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows will be having its monthly second Sunday breakfast in their historic building. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham & cheese omelets and pancakes. Complimentary coffee and orange juice, breakfast is $6; children 7-12 are $3; 6 and under free. For more information contact Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Compassionate Friends Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Compassionate Friends Office, 2201 Morrill Road
Info: The Compassionate Friends support group is for bereaved parents, grandparents, and adult siblings are invited to attend this support group for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. For more information call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Sunday, 5 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Music Department presents “Big Band Meets Latin”. Concert features the Mario Flores Latin Jazz band and guitarist/vocalist Johnny Valdes. Tickets are $15, reserved seating. For more information call 209-588-5126.
COLUMBIA
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month, with a potluck luncheon followed by a presentation from the Greenery on preserving herbs. A short meeting follows. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Holli at 209-620-0406.
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Monday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 151 N. Walnut Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The Star Theater announced its film selection: “Pardners,” featuring Charlotte Walker. The theater also planned to show the comedy “Krazy Kate” and Hearst-Pathe News. The manager of the theater was W. B. Martin and the phone number was 2041
