Tuolumne County agrees to pay $131,464 fine

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board says Tuolumne County has agreed to pay $131,464 to resolve alleged stormwater permit violations after runoff from a construction site at its Law and Justice Center flowed into nearby Sullivan Creek during December storms.
Environmental Program Manager Wendy Wyels said the county received a permit for the project and was required to ensure measures were taken to prevent erosion and runoff. The project entails building a jail access road at the center, which is off Old Wards Ferry Road near a Walmart store.
Phase one of the project includes a juvenile detention facility, jail and courthouse. The juvenile detention facility is close to opening and plans for the jail are awaiting final state approval. The courthouse is on hold pending state funding.
A news release states regional water board staff inspected the construction site Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 and saw it was not prepared for rain and observed “sediment-laden runoff” flowing into Sullivan Creek from the storms.
“We are in agreement that not all the measures that were necessary were in place,” County Administrator Craig Pedro said. “We believe that the contractor was clearly responsible for making sure they were in place and is responsible for the fine.”
Pedro said discussions about that are taking place between the county counsel’s office and the contractor, F&H Construction in Lodi. “We cannot make a comment,” F&H President Charles Ferrell said. “We have a different position.”
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments