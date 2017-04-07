Modesto High grad and husband Nate Berkus have designs on stardom in new TLC series

Modesto High alum Jeremiah Brent is back on TV with the new series showcasing his work with his husband, celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus.
“Nate & Jeremiah By Design” debuts Saturday on TLC. The show will highlight the personal and private life of the pair who married in 2014 and have 2-year-old daughter, Poppy.
The TLC description of the one-hour series says it will “follows the couple inside and outside of the home, as they juggle married life and raising their baby daughter, Poppy, while helping distressed homeowners turn a disaster into a dream home.”
The series will be the couple’s first TV project together, but neither are strangers to reality television. Berkus was the featured designer on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for years and had his own syndicated series, “The Nate Berkus Show,” from 2010 to 2012.
Brent, meanwhile, got his TV break as an assistant to stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe on her syndicated show “The Rachel Zoe Project.” Brent appeared on the show’s fourth season in 2011. He since has started his own interior design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, with offices in Los Angeles and New York City. The 2002 Modesto High graduate, who went by the name Jeremy Johnson when he was younger, was active in drama, speech and debate while in school in the valley.
Berkus, whose firm Nate Berkus Associates was founded in 1995, has his own lines of home products and accessories available at Target and Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft. He also has published several books, including his 2012 best-seller “The Things That Matter.”
Together Berkus, 45, and Brent, 32, have appeared on the cover of a People magazine holiday special issue and an ad campaign for Banana Republic.
“Nate & Jeremiah By Design” features the couple turning money pits into masterpieces for desperate homeowners, according to TLC. Each episode will feature new clients who have made home renovation mistakes, and shows the designer dads and husbands coming in to help them turn it around. The eight-episode first season will air at 9 p.m. Saturdays on the cable channel.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
WHAT: “Nate & Jeremiah By Design”
WHEN: Premieres 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8
WHERE: TLC Channel
Comments