Nurses vote against forming a union at Montana hospital

More than half of the nurses at a Montana hospital have voted against forming a local union chapter.
Great Falls Tribune reports (http://gftrib.com/2oIZ3kC ) Benefis Health System nurses decided not to form a local union chapter in a 357-226 vote Thursday.
The organizing committee in support of the union says the process started a year and a half ago when a group of Benefis nurses reach out to the Montana Nurses Association.
MNA Executive Director Vicky Byrd says the group believed the entire hospital would be better served if the nurses had a formal and legally-protected voice on patient care.
Benefis nurses did not say whether they would make a second attempt at establishing the union.
