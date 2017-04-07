News

April 7, 2017 7:32 AM

The Morning Scoop: Terror attack in Sweden; Super couple breaks up

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 7, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

• Truck crashes into Stockholm store, 3 dead. Click here

• U.S. strikes Syrian airbase as Trump signals an end to patience with Assad. Click here

• Lawmakers OK California tax, fee hike for roads. Click here

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. ACE train to extend to Ceres, Merced thanks to deal approving state gas-tax increase. Click here

2. Poor ticket sales sink fundraising concert to benefit Camp Jack Hazard. Click here

3. She pushed the button, but it was his money. So who gets the $100,000 jackpot? Click here

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Expect rain rain throughout the day and a high of 66 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

Giants at San Diego, 3:40 p.m. (NSBA) — Giants lost on Thursday

A’s at Texas, 5:05 p.m. (NSCA+) — A’s lost on Thursday

Nuts at Lake Elsinore, 7 p.m. — Nuts won their season opener on Thursday

Popular on Facebook

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire burns outbuildings, vehicles behind Empire home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos