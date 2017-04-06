Wind advisory in effect in Stanislaus County beginning Thursday night

The first signs of the coming storm began sprinkling down on Modesto on Thursday afternoon. A more steady rain is expected Thursday night as wind speeds pick up.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday when there will be sustained wind speeds of 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Prepare for downed trees and limbs, blowing debris and difficult driving conditions.
While we are well into spring, National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Chandler said, “This is a winter-type storm reminiscent of the storms from January and February.”
Widespread rain and snow moving in this evening. Strong winds and hazardous mountain travel expected. #CAwx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/06lA7yXZwU— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 6, 2017
About a half an inch to an inch of rain is expected here; the brunt of the storm will hit north of Sacramento, where as much as three inches of rain is predicted and the Sierra where meteorologists expect whiteout conditions and several feet of snow. The National Weather Service is warning motorists not to travel in the Sierra on Friday or Saturday.
Skies should clear Sunday with the return of more spring-like weather for a few days. Another storm is expected Wednesday and Thursday but likely will not be as strong, Chandler said.
