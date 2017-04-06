Wind advisory in effect in Stanislaus County beginning Thursday night

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto Pause

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

0:27 Dyslexic brains gaining appreciation as differently-abled

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

3:02 How to declutter your life

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance

0:59 Beyer clinches Sylvan series with Ravelli's heroics