Modesto Council Watch

The Modesto City Council moved forward Tuesday on a new contract that governs when police have cars towed because of driving-related offenses and for other reasons. The council extended the current contract for up to six months to give the city time to solicit and qualify towing companies for the new contract. Once that is done, the new contract will require council approval.
The council made some minor changes to the new contract based on concerns from representatives from some of the towing companies, such as not requiring background checks for towing company dispatchers. The drivers undergo background checks and that will continue.
And it will be more expensive for some drivers when they get their cars towed. Drivers now are charged a $160 administrative fee when their car is towed. Under the new contract, the fee will be $250 for driving on a suspended or revoked license, and $450 for the drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI. The fees are in addition to the cost of the tow and storage.
The council in other action:
▪ Approved spending about $521,000 in federal money for two kitchen projects. One would build a commercial kitchen at the airport neighborhood Community Center and the other would remodel the nearly half-century old Senior Citizens Center kitchen. A city report states the kitchen got new appliances in 1990.
▪ Amended the city’s 2016-17 Annual Action Plan to allocate $400,000 in federal money to help qualified low- and moderate-income first-time home buyers with what a city report calls “gap financing loans” toward the purchase of their home.
▪ Amended the city’s 2016-17 Annual Action plan to allocate $1.2 million in federal money to rehab low-income rental housing and $400,000 in federal money to acquire affordable housing.
Comments