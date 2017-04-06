Poor ticket sales sink fundraising concert to benefit Camp Jack Hazard

Forty tickets sold. For a 1,250-seat theater. With the show less than two weeks away.
That was the situation faced by the nonprofit Jack and Buena Foundation, which runs Camp Jack Hazard, a longtime High Sierra getaway for Stanislaus County youth.
Rather than proceed with what was certain to be a big financial loss, the foundation earlier this week pulled the plug on the sixth annual Camp Jack Hazard benefit show, called the 92.9FM Spring Fling, which was set for April 14 in the Gallo Center for the Arts’ Rogers Theater.
The concert, in partnership with iHeartMedia, was to feature country music hitmaker Jerrod Niemann, along with up-and-comers Michael Tyler, Caroline Jones and Matt Gary.
Camp Jack Hazard in Tuolumne County was the last remaining program of the YMCA of Stanislaus County, which closed in 2009. “As we remember, the Y was not making the best choices as far as taking care of the camp,” said Jason Poisson, executive director of the nonprofit Jack and Buena Foundation, which has run the camp since 2011. “We take it very seriously to make all the best financial decisions, short term and long term.”
Is it doing to destroy us this year? That is not on our projection of how we’re going to do. But we really do count on it to make year end meet.
This one was especially tough to make because the concert has been the camp’s biggest annual fundraiser. The foundation joined with iHeartMedia twice before on the Spring Fling to present rock acts – last year Daughtry and the year before Lifehouse. Last year’s show raised more than $30,000 for the foundation.
But “it’s always stressful to do these. I’m not a concert promoter by trade,” Poisson said. He’s learned that a lot of people buy tickets last minute, and “you get to this point about two weeks before and you play a poker face of looking at ticket sales, hoping to see some incremental growth. But this year, sales were so substantially down that it was not a fun game to play.”
He said he sees no obvious reason for the plunge in ticket sales between this year and last. Perhaps the switch from pop to country, though country clearly has a large following here. “It could be a times issue –people being fiscally conservative because of the universe right now,” he added.
No matter, it’s back to the planning process for the foundation. A different concert isn’t off the table, because the Gallo Center and iHeartMedia remain interested in working with the nonprofit, Poisson said.
“It’s hard because there’s a lot of nonprofits trying to carve out their fundraising niche, and we have to share that” finite amount of community support, he said. “Groups like Sierra Vista (Child & Family Services), the Center for Human Services and others have carved out their place with things like fundraising galas and film festivals and really creative ideas like the upcoming Walk a Mile (in Her Shoes)” benefit for Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus.
Canceling the Spring Fling reduced the foundation’s loss from a $20,000 expense to somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000, Poisson estimated. While it hurts, “we’ve been running really effectively and we’ve started to grow a foundation of money in the bank for rainy-day situations,” he said.
It also helps, Poisson said, that the other side of the foundation’s fundraising comes from Camp Jack Hazard alums who grew up going to the camp, enjoying the experience and recognizing its importance to youth.
Last year, more than 360 school-age children attended the summer camp, which this year will run from June 24 to July 21.
“We need to get kids out of their houses, away from their screens and to a place that is safe and guided and character-based. There are not a lot of programs for kids in valley these days,” Poisson said. “This is a really great program dedicated to taking kids and making them better young adults.”
He noted that the foundation is at the start of creating a “Now More Than Ever” fundraising campaign laying out the many benefits of summer camp for kids.
To learn more about Camp Jack Hazard or to donate, visit www.campjackhazard.org/donate.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Bee staff writer Marijke Rowland contributed to this report.
