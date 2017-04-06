Native plant garden taking root in Modesto’s La Loma neighborhood

Volunteers are turning a roughly one-fifth mile long strip of city-owned dirt along Encina Avenue in the La Loma Neighborhood into a community garden featuring native plants and trees that need little water, a butterfly garden, bird habitat and a walking path running through it all.
The project is a partnership between Modesto and the La Loma Neighborhood Association. The city is leasing the land to the association at no cost for five years and providing the water. The city also planted 34 valley oak trees at the site. The association, with the help of donations and volunteers, is creating the garden and will maintain it. The project includes a tiny bit of private land, whose owner has agreed to include in the garden.
Work on the garden, which is near La Loma Junior High, started in earnest this week, said Rhonda Allen, an association board member. She said in addition to beautifying the area, the garden will serve as an example of the beauty and value of using native, drought-tolerant native plants. She said the garden is for the entire city to enjoy.
Volunteers from Love Modesto — the annual citywide community service day — are expected at the garden Saturday to get their hands dirty.
She said Modesto Subaru has donated $1,800 for the irrigation system and will provide more help. Allen said Councilman Bill Zoslocki also has lent his support. She said the project needs more volunteers, donations and sponsors. Those who are interested or want to learn more, can email Allen at rhondasaddress@sbcglobal.net.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
