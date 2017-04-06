Stanislaus fair gets a little more country with Eli Young Band concert

3:02 How to declutter your life Pause

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

0:27 Dyslexic brains gaining appreciation as differently-abled