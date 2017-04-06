Stanislaus fair gets a little more country with Eli Young Band concert

Country act the Eli Young Band is set to play the Stanislaus County Fair on Monday, July 17.
“This Texas through-and-through country group is excited to share their new music with our fair guests,” fair spokeswoman Adrenna Alkhas said in a news release Thursday. “It will be a fun-filled show for fans of all ages.”
With three No. 1 hits – “Crazy Girl,” “Even if it Breaks Your Heart” and “Drunk Last Night” – and over 5 million singles sold, the group is back with new music. “Saltwater Gospel,” the first single from its upcoming album, was released in June 2016. Its latest single, “Skin & Bones,” came out in February.
The members of the Eli Young Band began performing together in 2000 while attending North Texas State University. Lead vocalist Mike Eli, guitarist James Young, bass guitarist Jon Jones and drummer Chris Thompson honed their skills on the Lone Star state’s competitive music circuit by building a fan base that appreciated its potent live shows, according to the fair’s news release.
The success of its last album, “10,000 Towns” – the band’s for No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart – elevated the band from playing small clubs to earning an opening slot on the Kenny Chesney tour.
In 2011, it played the KAT Country listener appreciation concert in Stockton with Lee Ann Womack, Mark Chesnutt and Emerson Drive.
The Eli Young Band’s concert in Turlock is free with paid fair admission. Other acts already announced are Dennis Quaid and the Sharks on July 27, Morris Day and the Time on July 18, Good Charlotte on July 21, 38 Special on July 19, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue on July 15, Lonestar on July 20 and LeAnn Rimes on July 14.
The fair opens July 14 for a 10-day run. Discounted admission tickets, unlimited-ride wristbands and season passes go on sale April 29. Visit the fair’s website, www.stancofair.com, for more information.
