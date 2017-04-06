The Morning Scoop: Nunes steps aside from investigation; new Xbox console coming

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 7, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Intel chairman Nunes stepping aside temporarily from Russia investigation. Click here
• Will 2017 be the wettest year? Watch the skies. Click here
• Turkey: Syria autopsies show chemical weapons used in attack. Click here
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Modesto detectives search for clues in death of woman found near Claus Road. Click here
2. Stunned family, friends talk of shooting that left 2 boys without father. Click here
3. Pence adhering to Graham’s ‘Modesto Manifesto’ by not dining alone with woman except his wife. Click here
In the Twitter-verse
Get your very first look at the technology powering #ProjectScorpio. @digitalfoundry has the scoop: https://t.co/jxVbICxtwR pic.twitter.com/D7jS4ateVm— Xbox (@Xbox) April 6, 2017
Today’s Weather
Expect wind, showers and a high of 70 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
Giants at Arizona, 6:40 p.m. (NSBA) — Giants lost to D’backs on Wednesday
Vancouver at Sharks, 7:30 p.m. (NSCA)
