Around the Region (4/6/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science climate change discussion
When: Friday, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Dr. Amrith Gunasekara, a science advisor to Calfornia Department of Food and Agriculture, will discussing agricultural issues arising from climate change and share research into possible solutions. The lecture will be in Sierra Hall 132. Both the program and parking are free. For more information about the MAPS program contact Teri Curtis, professor of Biology, 209-575-6775 or visit maps.events.mjc.edu, or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/pages/Modesto-Area-Partners-in-Science.
What: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Seating is limited and reservations are needed. For more information or to reserve a seat call 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com or visit demwomensclub.com or www.facebook.com/groups/Demwomensclub.
What: Victims’ Rights Rally & Family Safety Fair
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Courthouse Lawn, 1100 I St.
Info: This event honors the victims of crime, raises awareness of victim’s rights and services and encourages family safety in the community. The rally starts at 11 a.m. and continues on with guest speakers, special event and more. For more information, contact the Victim Services Unit at 209-525-5541.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson Progressive Alliance Town Hall
When: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Patterson Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Progressive Alliance is holding a town hall to educate local residents about the merits and challenges of legislation to enact universal health care, and a single-payer system. The town hall is co-sponsored by the Manteca Democratic Club. The discussion will begin with the screening of the documentary, “Fix It: Health Care at the Tipping Point.” Following the film, a panel discussion and Q&A featuring local and regional health care providers and union leaders. For more information email pattersonprogressives@gmail.com or visit pattersonprogressivealliance.org.
SONORA
What: Tuolumne County Historical Society Lamplight Dinner
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Museum, 158 Bradford St.
Info: The event will pay tribute to a local heritage home, celebrate the Sierra Railroad and the age of steam with a new book the society has published and honor one of its members for his/her dedication and service to the society. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour; dinner at 6:30 p.m. with entertainment by the Black Irish Band. Reservations may be made online at www.tchistory.org or at the Tuolumne County Museum.
TURLOCK
What: Jessica’s House Peer Support Group Orientation
When: Ongoing
Where: Jessica’s House, 741 E. Main St.
Info: Jessica’s House offers free, ongoing groups for grieving children, teens, young adults and families. The program has added HeartStrings for pregnancy and infant loss as well as a Families Affected by Suicide, Homicide, or Violent Death group. Jessica’s House also provides school groups and are at eight schools right now. In addition to these they offer a Hope Bringers team which is a collaborative effort to support the community in the event of a critical incident affecting children, teens and families. To learn more about Jessica’s House services or to schedule an orientation, call 209-250-5395 or email info@jessicashouse.org.
50 YEARS AGO: Modesto played host to a Major League Baseball exhibition between the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Indians at Del Webb Field. It was the first MLB exhibition game in Modesto since 1964. The Giants won the game in the bottom of the 10th inning, 6-5, to take the second game of the series. Two days prior, the Giants had played the Indians in Bakersfield where again, in extra innings, the Giants defeated the Indians. 2,500 fans at Del Webb Field saw San Francisco great Willie McCovey hit a 3-run home run in the first inning of the extra-inning exhibition.
