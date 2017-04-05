Police: Former Central High football star L.J. Moore pimped out cheerleader

Former Central High football star and Oklahoma University player Lawrence Charles “L.J.” Moore was arrested last week in Oklahoma and accused of acting as a pimp for a former Sooners cheerleader.
Moore, 22, was connected to the case a day after Micah Madison Parker, 23, was arrested at a hotel in Oklahoma City after arranging to meet a man who turned out to be an undercover officer. She “agreed to provide him sexual intercourse for $200,” according to an affidavit filed in Oklahoma City.
Officers subsequently used “social media and jail calls” to identify Moore as her “pimp,” and he was arrested while trying to pick up Parker’s car near the hotel.
The full affidavit was posted at johntv.com.
When vice detectives entered the hotel room, per the affidavit, Parker threw “multiple phones” into a toilet. Officers found evidence of marijuana use along with “a green substance in a bottle in the fridge that had an extremely strong odor of codeine.”
Parker, a daughter of Oklahoma’s cheerleading coach, was booked on multiple charges, including offering to engage in an act of prostitution, destruction of evidence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (two counts) and illegally using access to computers.
Moore was charged with aiding and abetting prostitution/lewdness, pandering, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and marijuana possession.
Moore, who also starred on the Central High basketball and track and field teams, was a four-star football recruit out of high school but played in just two games as freshman at Oklahoma in 2013 before leaving the program.
