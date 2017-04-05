Horse rescued from Turlock Irrigation District Canal

A Rank security officer patrolling the Turlock Irrigation District canals early Monday found a horse on the north bank looking into the canal. When he got closer he discovered the horse was looking at another horse, who’d fallen in and was submerged in water up to his neck.
Steve Rank, owner of Rank Investigation & Protection, said Officer Derrick Owens discovered the horses on Lateral 3, near Taylor and Carpenter Road. He said the horse in the water was pacing back and forth between the two sides of the canal and was fatigued from trying to get out. Owens contained the horse and called for animal control and the fire department.
The three agencies, along with the owner of the horse who was contacted and responded to the scene, worked together to get a harness and two ropes around the horse to pull it to safety.
“Always around summertime, when the canals are full and it starts getting warm, the animals try to drink from it and they slide in,” Rank said.
He said his company patrols all 650 square miles of TID territory, including 300 miles of canal. He said during their patrols Rank officers have helped rescue other animals from the canals including a cow and several dogs.
