Groups out looking for missing Modesto man who suffers dementia

Several groups are out looking Wednesday for a 74-year-old Modesto man reported missing April 1, Modesto police reported.
Gary Johnson was seen later April 1 walking west along Briggsmore Avenue in the area of Sunrise Avenue. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark gray shirt with red lettering, and a blue baseball cap.
He was seen again April 3 about 9 a.m. in the area of Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues, wearing the same clothing, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. In at least one of the sightings, he had a dark jacket tied around his waist.
Johnson suffers dementia and short-term memory loss, police said.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 155 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. He has a large scar on his chest.
Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call the MPD at 209-552-2470.
