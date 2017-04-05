The Morning Scoop: Trump’s Syria policy in focus; Barry Manilow reveals he’s gay

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 5 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Man dies in west Modesto shooting. Click here
• Suspected chemical attack puts Trump’s Syria policy at center stage. Click here
• Caltrans shows how it clears Sierra passes with slow-motion video of blasting boulders. Click here
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Police investigate discovery of body along Claus Road in east Modesto. Click here
2. Loved ones send prayers, support to children badly hurt in Turlock crash. Click here
3. Diesel fuel spill backs up traffic on southbound Highway 99 in Modesto. Click here
In the Twitter-verse
COMING UP ON @GMA: Barry Manilow - music legend opening up for first time about being gay, his secret marriage and why he's speaking out now pic.twitter.com/bXPnyTmbdt— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 5, 2017
Today’s Weather
Expect sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees. Click here for 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
Giants at Arizona, 6:40 p.m. (NSB) — Cueto helped SF beat Arizona on Tuesday
LA Angels at A’s, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA) — A’s suffered 9th-inning loss on Tuesday
Warriors at Phoenix, 7 p.m. — Warriors continued tear on Tuesday
