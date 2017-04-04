2 Portland restaurant workers contract hepatitis A

Health officials are investigating after two cases of hepatitis A were confirmed in restaurant workers at two Cup and Saucer Cafes in Portland.
The Multnomah County Health Department said Tuesday that anyone who ate or drank at the Cup and Saucer at 8237 N. Denver from March 22 to 29 should contact a health care provider to see if they should be vaccinated or receive other preventative care. Those who ate or drank at the Cup and Saucer at 3566 S.E. Hawthorne on March 22 or March 25 are urged to do the same.
People who ate or drank at the N. Denver location between February 22 and March 21 should contact their provider if they have hepatitis A symptoms.
The disease can cause fever, loss of appetite, nausea and other ailments.
